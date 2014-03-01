Ancelotti: Real Madrid not thinking about treble

Ancelotti's men currently lead the Spanish top flight - three points ahead of great rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona - will contest the Spanish cup final against Barca next month, and are as good as through to the Champions League quarter-finals after a 6-1 last 16 first leg win over Schalke in Germany on Wednesday.

With a huge Liga fixture against Atleti to come on Sunday, Ancelotti was adamant that his side would not be getting ahead of themselves and considering the possibility of success on three fronts.

"We are not think about winning the treble," he said.

"We have to keep going focusing match by match. We did well against Schalke 04 and now we are facing a match at La Liga.

"I think it’s not good for us thinking about winning everything, just we have to think about win match by match."

Ancelotti also had praise for world-record signing Gareth Bale, who followed up last weekend's goal in a 3-0 win over Elche with two more in the midweek demolition of Schalke.

"I think Bale is coming back to a both physical and psychological strength," the Italian said.

"And after his stunning goal against Elche last weekend he had a very good game against Schalke.

"He is improving his confidence and is adapting to the rest of the players."