Ancelotti reiterates backing for Bale

Bale was jeered during a 3-0 win over Espanyol last month for shooting instead of passing to team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and was also the target for abuse from some fans in a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad at the weekend.

Ancelotti and Ronaldo have previously backed Bale but, when the Italian was again quizzed on the whistles this week, Ancelotti stated neither he nor the player were concerned by the issue.

"The truth is that I don't think that he heard whistles and neither did I," Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I do not think that he is worried, he is playing well and is in optimum condition. I hope that he continues like so.

"Bale is doing his best, at the maximum, to help the team. He did it very well last year. He scored in the three finals and he is producing a fantastic season.

"We are at ease with Bale, he is doing very well."

Real face Sevilla in La Liga on Wednesday before contesting the Madrid derby against Atletico at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

With Ronaldo serving the second of a two-match suspension, Ancelotti stated his intention to name his strongest available side in midweek.

"Tomorrow is the most important game, not the derby, so I will put out the best team possible," he added before explaining that a fully-fit trio of Bale, Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will always be his first choice forward line.

"Yes, without doubt. There is no doubt. Bale, Cristiano and Benzema are always going to play."