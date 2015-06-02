Ancelotti rejects Milan approach

Former Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has rejected the chance to re-join Serie A side Milan.

The 55-year-old was sacked by Real after failing to win any silverware last season, losing the Spanish title to Barcelona while falling to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Milan immediately expressed an interest in bringing Ancelotti back to San Siro six years after he left for Chelsea, despite Filippo Inzaghi still being in charge.

However, Ancelotti has taken to Twitter to confirm he has turned down their approach and hinted he may take time out of the game following his experiences at Santiago Bernabeu.

He wrote: "Thanks to @acmilan for their support [and] interest. It was hard to say no to such beloved club to me but I need some rest. I wish them the best."

Milan finished their Serie A campaign with a 3-1 victory over Atalanta on Saturday, a result that saw them finish 10th.