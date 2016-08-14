Ancelotti: Supercup win gives Bayern confidence

Carlo Ancelotti believes Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over rivals Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup will give his team plenty of confidence for the new Bundesliga season, but says he is still working on implementing his ideas at the Allianz Arena.

The Italian's first competitive match as head coach of Bayern ended in victory as Arturo Vidal and Thomas Muller struck at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Ancelotti has already bettered his predecessor Pep Guardiola, who failed to win the Supercup in any of his three seasons at Bayern, and the former Real Madrid boss feels his team have a fine platform on which to build for the upcoming campaign.

"We are satisfied," Ancelotti said after the match. "Of course it was difficult.

"Dortmund played very well in the first half. In the second it went better for us, which gives us confidence for the Bundesliga.

"The team is very, very strong. I'm trying to implement my ideas. We tried to bring in some new things and now have 10 days to prepare."

Ancelotti's counterpart Thomas Tuchel reflected on what he felt was an "unfortunate" defeat as a string of Manuel Neuer saves denied Dortmund.

"Congratulations to Bayern and Carlo Ancelotti," Tuchel said. "That was an unfortunate defeat.

"We have invested a lot and had a good energy on the court. Unfortunately we have eventually made many small mistakes. I am very happy about what the team has shown."

The match was a particularly important occasion for Mats Hummels, who started for Bayern against the club he left at the end of last season, and he conceded his former employees were unfortunate not to have been ahead in the first half.

"In the first half we had the luck on our side and a superior Neuer," Hummels said.

"No one would complain if Dortmund had taken the lead."