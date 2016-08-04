Ancelotti sure Bayern will have a fantastic season

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident over his team's chances this season as the Bundesliga title holders look to carry their domestic dominance into the Champions League.

Ancelotti and Co. wrapped up their pre-season in the United States with a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

Bayern were unable to make the most of their chances in New Jersey, with David Alaba hitting the post and Thiago Alcantara denied by Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Four-time defending Bundesliga champions Bayern now turn their attention to the DFL-Supercup against Borussia Dortmund on August 14, and new boss Ancelotti is happy with how his squad's season is shaping up.

"I have a really good team. I was really happy about the first half," Ancelotti told reporters.

"I think we will be able to build a really strong team.

"I have a lot of confidence in my players and I'm sure we will have a fantastic season."

Off-season recruit and Portugal star Renato Sanches did not play at MetLife Stadium due to his Euro 2016 exploits, though Bayern are set to get a glimpse of the teenage sensation against Dortmund.

And Ancelotti is relishing the opportunity to link up with the 18-year-old, who won the Euro 2016 Young Player of the Tournament after helping Portugal to their first major international trophy.

"I think he is a fantastic player. He is very young so we have to take care of him," Ancelotti added.

"He has a lot of quality and a lot of potential. He is a fantastic signing for us.

"I think he will help us build a fantastic squad."