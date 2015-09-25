Ancelotti 'wanted Bacca at Real Madrid'

Carlo Ancelotti would have made Carlos Bacca his top transfer target if he had been given the opportunity to remain in charge of Real Madrid for a third season, Ernesto Bronzetti has claimed.

Bronzetti is a close confidant of club president Florentino Perez and works with the club on a number of deals relating to the Italian market.

Bacca left Sevilla in the close-season to join AC Milan, but Ancelotti is said to have been extremely keen on bringing the 29-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"If Ancelotti had stayed in Madrid he have asked for Bacca," Bronzetti is quoted as saying by Marca.

"Bacca is a striker who Ancelotti likes very much and he is the first name he would have requested Florentino for this season."

Bacca has made a good start at San Siro, scoring three goals from five Serie A appearances in 2015-16.

Ancelotti was sacked by Madrid after two seasons in charge after failing to win a major trophy last year, with Rafael Benitez being appointed to replace him.