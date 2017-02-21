Anderlecht insist Tielemans not leaving on the cheap

Anderlecht could spark a bidding war between Europe's top clubs after insisting captain Youri Tielemans will not leave on the cheap.

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and most of the Premier League's leading clubs - including Liverpool and Manchester United - have been linked to the 19-year-old, who has a growing reputation across Europe.

Tielemans - who was recently named Anderlecht captain - has scored 16 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions this term and, though Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck has not given up hope of keeping the playmaker, he revealed a hefty price would prompt a sale.

"We still hope Tielemans will stay. If we win the league and play Champions League football next season, you have something interesting to offer and that is our plan," Van Holsbeeck told VTM.

"But if he leaves, we want to get as much money out of it as possible. It will be much more than the €17million Leicester paid Genk for Wilfred Ndidi.

"I have a figure in mind, but I will not go public with it. It all depends on the clubs coming in for him. We will then have to look at what the best figure is we can get out of it.

"A transfer could be a win-win situation for everyone involved, for the player, for Anderlecht and for the club that will buy him.

"His entourage has always been fair with us, so we will be fair with him as well.