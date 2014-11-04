Anderlecht will attack Arsenal, says Hasi

Speaking at his official pre-match media conference on Monday, Hasi rejected journalists' accusations that Anderlecht will sit back at the Emirates, arguing the Belgian club showed enough in their 2-1 loss to Arsenal on the last UEFA Champions League matchday to suggest they can attack the home side.

Anderlecht looked on track for a famous win when Andy Najar struck with 19 minutes left in Brussels a fortnight ago but Arsenal secured victory thanks to late goals from Kieran Gibbs and Lukas Podolski.

"Yes, if you are a little team then yes you need to do that [counter-attack] but I think we have more qualities than just a counter-attack," Hasi said.

"We have the quality to play football and I hope my young team tomorrow are really going to go for it.

"They're going to make a good game like they did at home against Arsenal, without complexities and just play their game. And in the end if Arsenal is better than us then we will congratulate them.

"But still I think in the first game we didn't get what we deserved."

Anderlecht will enter the match in average form.

Hasi's team needed a 91st-minute equaliser from Zoro Cyriac to draw 1-1 with Lokeren on Saturday in the Belgian Pro League, while they have only won one of their past seven matches in all competitions - a 3-2 triumph over midtable Kortrijk.