Anderson hails former team-mate Hulk

Hulk, who has been linked with the Red Devils - as well as Arsenal and Chelsea - in the past, is believed to be valued in the region of £20 million, a fee which Anderson believes is a bargain for such a well-rounded player.

The 24-year-old is also reportedly being tracked by sides in Spain and Italy, as well United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

And Anderson feels Old Trafford supremo Sir Alex Ferguson should swoop soon to purchase the powerful forward before rival clubs beat them to the punch.

"He has quality, would suit English football and I think he is good enough to do well at a big club," he said following Brazil's defeat to France on Wednesday.

"If it was my decision then I would sign him but Sir Alex Ferguson signs the players and his knowledge would mean he knows all about the player."

Hulk, whose nickname derives from his resemblance to actor Lou Ferrigno who played the popular comic book hero, has scored 32 times in 61 appearances for Porto.

Were he to eventually link up with former team-mate Anderson, he would provide more than healthy competition for current United forwards Wayne Rooney, Dimitar Berbatov and Javier Hernandez.

However, his arrival would cast serious doubt over the future of 31-year-old ex-England goal-getter Michael Owen.

By Elliott Binks