Andersson to replace Hamren as Sweden boss

Janne Andersson will replace Erik Hamren as Sweden coach after Euro 2016, the Swedish Football Federation (SvFF) has announced.

Hamren confirmed in February that he would step down from his role with the national team after the tournament in France, seven years after replacing Lars Lagerback in 2009.

Sweden qualified for Euro 2016 after a dramatic play-off victory over neighbours Denmark, a Zlatan Ibrahimovic double in Copenhagen completing a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

Andersson guided IFK Norrkoping to the Allsvenskan championship in 2015 – their first in 26 years – and has presided over one win from the opening two games of their title defence.

"Right now I'm just humbled and grateful," he told the SvFF website. "It is an honour and a challenge that will be very exciting to take on."