Leeds owner reveals Qatari bid that could allow club to “compete with Manchester City”

The Italian revealed to the Times that he is considering a trio of offers, including one from Qatari Sports Investments (QSI).

QSI is run by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who has a close relationship with Radrizzani from previous talks over the sale of TV rights.

Radrizzani wouldn’t reveal the identity of the other two bidders, but described one as a wealthy Leeds fan based in the USA and the other as a current owner of an unnamed Italian club.

“I have been approached by more than 20 parties and I have selected these three,” he told the newspaper.

“The option of Qatar Sports Investment and Nasser — first of all they are friends, we have had a good relationship for a long time. Secondly, they have the possibility to bring this club to compete with Manchester City, so for the fans that could be a fantastic opportunity.

“The second is based in America, he’s a big fan of Leeds United since he was a child, and I like that.

“Another one is the owner of an Italian club. With another club you can create synergy to be more competitive and to target the Premier League — we could maybe get a loan to increase the quality of the team.”

Radrizzani wouldn’t rule out the possibility of selling his majority stake in the club, but insists he wants to remain involved as they look to achieve the objective of finally returning to the Premier League.

“The most important thing for me is to make this club big again,” he said.

“When I will open the door to others I don’t know, hopefully when we are in the Premier League. The financial support would be more important in the Premier League.

“When it will be done, it doesn’t matter which share [I have], it matters that I can continue my project and also have the support to build this club back again.

“L’appetito vien mangiando, as we say in Italy — appetite comes while you are eating. I don’t need to sell but it is important to listen because I always remember I am a custodian of the club. If it was my own business I would treat it a bit differently.”

