"I was thrown in at the deep end and had to learn on the job. It will be pretty special if I tick this one off": Andrew Robertson opens up on the prospect of setting Scotland record at Euro 2024

The eyes of the footballing world will be on Scotland on June 14, when they take on hosts Germany in the Euro 2024 opener in Munich.

The Scots returned to an international tournament for the first time in 24 years in the last European Championship and will be looking to improve on the group stage exit that saw them claim just a single point.

Just as he did at Euro 2020, Andrew Robertson will be leading the Scots out as captain and in doing so, he is set to become his country’s most-capped skipper this summer.

Andrew Robertson has been Scotland captain since 2018

The Liverpool defender has worn the armband 47 times, one fewer than all-time leader George Young, but Robertson insists that this kind of personal landmark is not what motivates him.

“Someone told me that in the last camp,” he tells FourFourTwo. “Anyone who knows me knows that personal accolades will always come second to how the team is doing – you don’t get anywhere in football on your own – but it will be pretty special if I tick it off, given the captains who came before me.

“I grew up watching some of them, and the ones who were before my time have names and lasting legacies that carry a lot of weight. I hope I’ve got a lot more caps left in me.”

Robertson is already ahead of some of Scotland’s greatest-ever captains, having already passed the likes of Billy Bremner (39), Darren Fletcher (34), Gary McAllister (32), Barry Ferguson (28) and Graeme Souness (27) on the list of most-capped captains.

Robertson is closing in on George Young's record

Robertson first wore the armband six years ago as a 24-year-old when Alex McLeish appointed him captain and the left-back believes his leadership style has changed over the years.

“Definitely,” he continues. “I’m a more experienced player and a more experienced captain. I was thrown in at the deep end and had to learn on the job. I think I take it in my stride now and deal with things differently – a lot better than I used to, but that’s an age and stage thing.

“You’d have to ask the boys and the manager if they agree with that! It’s still an honour. That feeling hasn’t diminished one bit.”

After taking on hosts Germany in the June 14 opener, the Tartan Army go on to face Switzerland on June 19 and Hungary on June 23.