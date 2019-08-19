Andros Townsend among Puskas Award nominees

Crystal Palace midfielder Andros Townsend has been nominated for FIFA’s 2019 Puskas Award.

Townsend, 28, is one of 10 nominees for the world governing body’s goal of the year following his spectacular 30-yard volley for Palace against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in December last year.

The list includes Lionel Messi’s sublime chipped effort for Barcelona against Real Betis in March this year and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s swivelling volley for LA Galaxy against Toronto FC last September.

Three stunning goals scored by women during the last calendar year – Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout, Utah Royals winger Amy Rodriguez and Cliftonville Ladies defender Billie Simpson – have also been nominated.

Ibrahimovic won the award in 2013 for his memorable long-range volley for Sweden against England, while Messi has been nominated for a seventh time but has yet to win it.

All 10 goals up for consideration, chosen by a panel of “FIFA and external football experts”, were scored between July 16, 2018 and July 19, 2019.

They will now go to a public vote via FIFA’s official website, which is open until September 1, and the top three will then go before a panel of FIFA greats, who will choose this year’s winner.

The best goal for 2019 will be announced at the FIFA Football Awards in Milan on September 23.