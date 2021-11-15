Andy Carroll signs short-term deal with Reading

Reading have signed former Newcastle and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll on a short-term contract.

The 32-year-old had been at Newcastle but was out of contract last summer and has committed his future to the Sky Bet Championship club until mid-January.

“This is a deal which we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club,” Reading manager Veljko Paunovic told the club website.

“Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience.

“So this is a great match and I’m really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months.”

Carroll, who has also played for West Ham, made nine appearances for England between 2010 and 2012, scoring twice.