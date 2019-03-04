Anfield legend says Liverpool will prefer to be second at this stage of the season

Jurgen Klopp’s side slipped one point behind Manchester City in the title race on Sunday after being held to a 0-0 Merseyside derby draw against Everton.

But Anfield legend Rush thinks slipping from the summit of the table could serve the Reds better in the long run as it relieves some of the pressure that comes with setting the title pace.

“I think Liverpool are better coming from behind,” he told talkSPORT.

“When you’re top, everyone wants to beat you, but when you’re second, I think Liverpool prefer to be in that position.

“I’m very confident, to tell you the truth. Yes, Manchester City have a great manager and a great squad, but there’ll be a few ups and downs before the end of the season.

“I just feel with the run-in Liverpool have, we’ve got Man United out of the way, we’ve got Everton out of the way.

“If you don’t beat Chelsea and Tottenham at home, maybe you don’t deserve to win the title, but we’ve got home support in those games and the other games are all winnable. So I’m quite confident.

“Also, will Liverpool and Man City still be in the Champions League? That could play a major part as well. I think it’s all to play for.”