Ange Postecoglou ready for ’emotional’ homecoming as Celtic head to Australia

Ange Postecoglou admits returning to Australia with his Celtic team will be an emotional experience.

Celtic confirmed they would participate in a four-team tournament in Australia in late November after reports broke that they would be facing Rangers in Sydney.

Former Australia head coach Postecoglou, who moved there from his native Greece as a small child, said: “There’s no doubt it will be special. I know how big this football club is back home and for me to go back as the manager of it, it will be emotional.

“There’s a lot of guys who I grew up with or shared a dressing room with who are die-hard Celtic supporters and they are going to see their mate bringing their team Down Under.

“For the whole football community that I grew up in, they will all take great pride out of somebody who came through their ranks bringing home such a massive football club.”

Celtic have not announced who their opponents will be amid rumours that Rangers are among the other invited guests to the tournament, which will take place amid a break in domestic football during the World Cup.

The first derby between the teams outside of Glasgow would be a major event but Postecoglou insists that any game involving Celtic in Australia will be a big deal.

“People are not that aware of the global reach of this football club,” he said. “If you talk about big football clubs in Australia, Celtic is up there in terms of recognition.

“It’s not the overriding sport in the country, but if you talk to a football lover or even a sport lover in Australia, Celtic is at the forefront of the clubs that they know.

“Hopefully what this means is that we keep looking at these markets and keep growing the reach of this football club because there are opportunities there to keep fertilising that feeling and connection.

“If you support this football club in Australia, it means you are getting up at two or three in the morning to watch them and that’s a hell of a commitment.

“I knew guys that were doing that every week, going to their local to see this football club play.

“I know this will be super well-received and I know it will help continue growing this club’s legacy on that side of the world.”