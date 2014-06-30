Angry fans confront South Korea players

South Korea were met at Incheon International Airport by a large media contingent and a group of supporters, with some of the fans throwing toffee at the players in disgust.

In South Korea, telling someone to "eat toffee" is considered an insult.

South Korea failed to win a game in Brazil and finished bottom of Group H, exiting the World Cup with one point - after a draw with Russia - and a goal difference of minus three.

Speaking at the airport, South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo refused to discuss his future with the national team, despite rampant speculation he will resign.

"I've had a long trip back home and I am exhausted," he said.

"I've put some thoughts into (my future) but it's not an easy decision to make."

But the 45-year-old, who took over as South Korea coach just over a year ago, shouldered the blame for his team's World Cup performance, as they missed out replicating their round of 16 appearance in South Africa four years ago.

"I am sorry that we weren't able to return the love and support shown by our people during the World Cup," Hong said.

"It was due to my deficiency as a coach that we didn't put up the desired results. But our players all have a bright future ahead and not everything was lost from this tournament."