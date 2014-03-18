Anichebe ready to return for Nigeria if selected

The West Brom striker put his international career on hold last year to help him "manage his body" and concentrate on performing at club level, and the 25-year-old now feels ready to make himself available.

Anichebe has 11 caps for Nigeria but has not featured since 2011, however reports have suggested that Keshi is keen to bring him back into the fold ahead of the finals in Brazil.

And Anichebe would willingly step up if asked to.

"We will see what happens," Anichebe told BBC Sport. "Right now I'm playing well, feeling fit, strong and helping my team in the situation we are currently in.

"If I continue to play well from now to the end of the season then we can take it from there.

"I'm grateful that the coach (Keshi) says he is willing to give me a chance, but I think everybody in Nigeria and around the world knows what I can do.

"The Premier League is watched around the world so it's easy to see what qualities I can bring to the team.

"Yes the World Cup only comes once in every four years and it could be my last opportunity, this is something I'm aware of but I haven't spoken to anybody."

Anichebe has scored three goals in 18 league appearances for West Brom since joining from Everton in September 2013.