Barcelona drop interest in major summer transfer target – report

The Blaugrana were linked with the Frenchman last summer, only for Griezmann to turn down their advances and reveal that he was staying in Madrid on live television.

Griezmann's contract situation is changing this summer, however, and his release clause will drop from €200m to €120m – a much more attractive price for potential suitors.

It was rumoured that Barça would return for Griezmann this summer after another terrific campaign for Atletico, and the player's representatives are believed to have nudged the club about his change of circumstances.

Acccording to Sport, however, Barcelona are no longer interested in signing the 2018 World Cup winner.

The report suggests that Camp Nou officials are still smarting from the way Griezmann turned them down via his television show rather than informing them first, and will not be giving him another opportunity.

Griezmann has netted 18 goals for the Rojiblancos this season, at least 13 more than any other Atletico player.

Instead, Barcelona may turn their attentions to Eintracht Frankfurt's free-scoring Luka Jovic, who has netted 22 times in all competitions this term.

