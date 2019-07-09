Why Barcelona’s pursuit of forward is about to get messy

Atletico Madrid have opened disciplinary proceedings against Antoine Griezmann after the wantaway forward failed to turn up for the start of pre-season training.

According to the Guardian, the France international could be forced to pay a fine after failing to report for duty on Sunday.

Barcelona are widely expected to sign Griezmann this summer, having waited for a £108m release clause to kick in at the start of July.

However, Atletico are making life difficult for their domestic rivals by insisting that the Blaugrana pay the total fee up front.

Barcelona would prefer to stagger the payment in instalments, but the Colchoneros are standing firm.

Griezmann will almost certainly seal his move to the Camp Nou but the saga is growing increasingly bitter.

