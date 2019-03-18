Antoine Griezmann is 'questioning his future' at Atletico Madrid - but Barcelona aren’t interested

However, ESPN FC sources say that the Catalan giants aren’t interested in making a bid for the France star after he rejected the opportunity to move to the Camp Nou last summer.

The outlet reports that Barcelona are looking for a different profile of forward as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, preferring a younger player such as Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt or Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez, who have both been scouted by the club.

Griezmann is said to have become frustrated at Atleti and is willing to reduce his £20.5 million wages in order to find a new club.

L’Equipe also reported on Saturday that the World Cup winner is looking for an exit, less than a year after he publicly rejected Barça’s advances with a televised announcement titled The Decision.

However, Atletico have endured a disappointing campaign and were knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus last week as they fell to a 3-0 defeat in Turin, despite winning their last-16 first leg 2-0.

Diego Simeone’s side are 10 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona in second place, while Griezmann has scored 18 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.