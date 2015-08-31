Antonelli doubtful for Milan derby

Milan could be without Luca Antonelli for their derby with Inter after he suffered a thigh injury against Empoli on Saturday.

The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes of Milan's 2-1 victory at San Siro but the club have confirmed he picked up the problem towards the end of the match.

He now faces a race against time to be ready for Sinisa Mihajlovic's first derby against Inter when Serie A returns after the international break.

A MIlan statement read: "Milan announces that towards the end of Milan’s round 2 Serie A match with Empoli, Luca Antonelli sustained an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh.

"The defender will undergo further medical tests in around 2 weeks."