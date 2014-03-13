Antonelli: Genoa can upset leaders Juventus

Antonio Conte's side have only lost once in the league this season and are currently unbeaten in 19 top-flight matches, while mid-table Genoa have taken just one win from their last four Serie A outings.

However, Gian Piero Gasperini's men have only lost three home league matches and Antonelli reckons that the club's fans could play a big role as Genoa look to record a win over Juventus for the first time since 2009.

"We will try to make the impossible possible," the defender told the club's official website. "The difference between the two sides in terms of value and our positions in the table are enormous.

"We need to fight with the spirit that characterises this team and be united and ready to help each other out.

"There is a fantastic vibrancy around the place and that could help us stop the Bianconeri (Juventus)."

Juventus, who are in UEFA Europa League against Fiorentina on Thursday, beat Genoa 2-0 in October's reverse fixture.