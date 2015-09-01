Antonio makes West Ham move
West Ham have signed Nottingham Forest winger Michail Antonio on a four-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.
Michail Antonio has become West Ham's 12th signing of the transfer window, arriving from Championship side Nottingham Forest on a four-year deal.
West Ham have spent an undisclosed fee on the winger, who could see his contract extended by a further two years.
The Hammers have been deadline day's busiest club so far, with Antonio joining Alex Song, Nikica Jelavic and Victor Moses in making last-gasp moves to Upton Park.
"I'm buzzing and finally happy to be back in London at a massive club," Antonio told West Ham's official website.
"I've always been around London and I came to a couple of games here when I was younger, so I'm happy to be finally here and at a club I watched when I was younger.
"I've worked my way from non-league and finally got to the Premier League to show what I can do, and if the fans don't know me from the Championship, what I bring to the table is pace, power and goals, so hopefully I can do that this season.
Antonio joined Forest from Sheffield Wednesday in August last year and scored 19 goals in 54 appearances for the City Ground club.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.