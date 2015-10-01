Anya signs new five-year Watford contract

Watford winger Ikechi Anya has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League side.

The Scotland international, 27, joined the club initially on loan from Granada in 2012, which became a permanent deal at the end of the season. He will now be tied to the club until 2020.

Anya was a regular throughout his first three seasons at Vicarage Road and played 35 Championship games as they gained promotion to the top flight last season.

He has played in all seven of Watford's matches in a positive start to life in the Premier League under new coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

"I've come a very long way," he said. "I'm very grateful to Watford for this opportunity.

"To sign for five years with a Premier League club, I feel so grateful and honoured and I’m hoping these next five years could be some successful times for Watford."

Anya is expected to be back in action when Watford travel to face AFC Bournemouth, another newly-promoted side, on Saturday.