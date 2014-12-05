Arabian Gulf League Wrap: Al Wahda remain unbeaten

Jose Peseiro's side have now won six and drawn four of those games, after holding off the challenge of their opponents, who now lie just a place above the bottom two.

Al Wahda took the lead in the 21st minute through Sebastian Tagliabue's sixth league goal of the season, and their advantage was doubled shortly before the hour-mark by Amer Omar.

Al Dhafra pulled one back with 13 minutes to go thanks to Makhete Diop, but the leaders held on to extend their unbeaten sequence and retain top spot.

They have a one-point lead over Al Jazira, who snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory at Bani Yas.

The home side had won four straight games coming into the clash - including a 7-0 hammering of Al Fujairah last time out - but they were behind after 28 minutes when the prolific Mirko Vucinic struck his 14th league goal of the campaign from the penalty spot.

Denis Stracqualursi ensured the two sides went into the interval all square, but Bani Yas were behind again soon after the break thanks to Manuel Lanzini's goal.

Haboush Saleh Habou equalised three minutes later and just when it seemed the spoils would be shared, Jucilei struck in the third minute of stoppage time to ensure Al Jazira kept pace with the leaders.

At the opposite end of the table, bottom club Al Ittihad Kalba remain without a win after a 4-1 home thrashing at the hands of Al Ain, for whom Asamoah Gyan scored twice.

Kalba have just one point to their name, and remain five adrift of 13th-placed Ajman, who went down 2-1 at Al Shabab.

Al Fujairah bounced back from their mauling by Bani Yas with a 2-0 victory at Al Sharjah, Boubacar Sanogo netting both, while Al Nasr came from behind to defeat Al Ahli 2-1 with Luis Jimenez sent off for the losers.

Elsewhere, Emirates lost 3-2 at home to Al Wasl. German Herrera missed a first-half penalty for the home side, who then fell 3-0 behind thanks to a brace from Ederson and one from Saeed Al Kathiri.

Late goals from Abdulla Mohammed and Mohamed Malalla Hassan threatened a comeback, but the home side failed to force an equaliser as Al Wasl leapfrogged their opponents to go eighth in the table.