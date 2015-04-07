Arango handed two-game ban for 'biting' Zavala

During Monterrey's 4-3 win over Tijuana at the Estadio Caliente, Venezuela international Arango looked to bite Zavala on the left shoulder although he escaped punishment from the match referee.

Tijuana winger Arango - who had equalised to make it 2-2 before the hour - appeared to leave bite marks on the Monterrey midfielder who revealed his shoulder to the officials.

It seems the MFF has taken a dim view of the incident, with former Borussia Monchengladbach man Arango banned for two games by its disciplinary committee.

Arango's ban will bring back memories of Luis Suarez's infamous bite on Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup last year.

The incident earned Suarez an initial four-month ban from all football-related activity before the punishment was revised down.