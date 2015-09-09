Argentina 2 Mexico 2: Messi, Aguero lead comeback

Mexico surrendered a two-goal lead as Argentina scored twice late on to secure a 2-2 draw in an international friendly at the AT&T Stadium.

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi struck in the dying stages in Texas as Gerardo Martino's men rallied to secure a draw.

After using Messi from the bench in the 7-0 thumping of Bolivia on Friday, Martino deployed his talisman from the start in front of a packed house in Texas.

However, it was Javier Hernandez who was the first to get the crowd off their feet as he converted a cool first-half penalty to put Mexico ahead.

Moises Munoz was in fine form for much of the game, denying the number one side in the FIFA rankings time and again before Hector Herrera doubled his side's advantage.

The goalkeeper's 85th-minute blunder allowed Aguero to tap home what looked like a consolation goal but Messi popped up with a brilliant finish moments later to secure the draw.

Argentina started brightly but were quickly exposed on the break, with the game's first opening falling to Hernandez within 10 minutes.

However, after being picked out with a lovely dink from Herrera, a loose touch let him down and enabled Nahuel Guzman to smother the ball.

Mexico were soon in the ascendancy but another chance quickly went begging as Andres Guardado ballooned a strike from the top of the box off Israel Jimenez's cross.

Ricardo Ferretti's men were rewarded for their adventurous play in the 19th minute.

Nicolas Otamendi caught Raul Jimenez inside the box and Hernandez picked out the bottom corner with the penalty.

Martino's side started to get more joy up against the opposition's five-man defence as the half wore on.

Messi, Marcos Rojo and Ever Banega all failed to hit the target from promising positions, while Angel Correa was denied twice by some brilliant goalkeeping from Munoz.

There was still time before the break for Argentina to be caught on the counter-attack again.

Hernandez was not quite as composed this time around, looping his effort over both Guzman and the crossbar after being released through the middle.

Argentina dominated possession with Messi increasingly involved, but gaps were opening in their defence.

After Munoz denied Carlos Tevez in the 56th minute, Raul Jimenez and Hernandez both came agonisingly close to improving Mexico's lead.

The Mexico goalkeeper produced yet another save from Correa and with 20 minutes remaining his team-mates added their second.

Miguel Layun raced away down the left and found Herrera with his cross, the Porto man doing the rest by thumping the ball beyond Guzman.

However, Argentina produced a late rally to come from behind and save face with a draw.

Munoz made an uncharacteristic error that allowed Ezequiel Lavezzi to latch onto a long ball and square for Aguero to finish, before the Manchester City man picked out Messi in the box four minutes later and the Barcelona star produced a mesmerising finish to ensure it ended even.