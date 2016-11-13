Argentina boss Bauza has no fear of World Cup qualifying failure

Edgardo Bauza has total faith Argentina will reach the 2018 World Cup, despite his side's poor qualifying campaign so far.

A humbling 3-0 defeat to Brazil in Belo Horizonte on Thursday left Argentina in fifth place in the South American table, with just four wins to their name from 11 matches.

A loss to Colombia on Tuesday would leave the two-time world champions facing a huge task to secure one of the four automatic qualifying spots for the finals in Russia.

Bauza, however, remains confident in his players and has urged them to demonstrate their true quality in San Juan.

"I never put qualifying for Russia 2018 in doubt," he told a news conference.

"The points we've lost hurt, but we still depend on ourselves. The group is strong and that gives us confidence.

"We've lost points that we didn't think we would and it's normal that criticism has come out. Hopefully in San Juan the people can spread the importance that this shirt has. We need that support.

"We haven't had a regularity in our play. The players have to impose the ability they have. The players know their condition and they know what they can do. I trust that.

"I work thinking about going to win the next game, as always. We're really looking forward to it. We're thinking about playing a good game and winning."

Argentina, who have won just one of their five matches since losing the Copa America Centenario final to Chile on penalties, are two points behind third-placed Colombia in the table.

Jose Pekerman's side drew 0-0 with Chile in Barranquilla in their last outing.