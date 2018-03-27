Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation

Maximiliano Meza was "angry" with his Argentina debut after Jorge Sampaoli's side suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Spain.

Argentina's joint-worst loss came thanks to an Isco hat-trick in Madrid, the visitors crumbling without injured inspirational talisman Lionel Messi.

Meza was tasked with replacing Messi as Argentina's number 10, but the debutant was unhappy with his first experience of international football.

"I wanted to enjoy it, but I'm angry about how the game was lost," Independiente's Meza told TyC Sports.

"Internally we will talk to try to correct the errors. There are things to improve.

"We have to have the correct mentality and keep working, because that way we get ahead.

"In the [pre-match] news conference Jorge said that Spain was one of the best teams.

"In the first half, not playing so well, we had chances to take the lead and we were also able to draw, but we could not."

Messi sat the game out, missing the second friendly in a row after the Barcelona star was unable to face Italy in Manchester.

Of Messi's absence, Meza added: "He is a fundamental piece."