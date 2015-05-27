Argentina finalise Copa America squad

Seven players were cut from Argentina's preliminary list as Gerardo Martino finalised his 23-man Copa America squad on Wednesday.

Agustin Marchesin (Santos Laguna), Federico Fernandez (Swansea City), Lucas Orban (Valencia), Federico Mancuello (Independiente), Maxi Rodriguez (Newell's), Enzo Perez (Valencia) and Nicolas Gaitan (Benfica) were all culled from the squad ahead of the 44th edition of the Copa America, which gets underway in Chile in June.

Argentina - 14-time champions of the CONMEBOL event - will face Uruguay, Paraguay and Jamaica in Group B.

Led by Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria, Martino's men kick off their campaign against Paraguay in La Serena on June 13.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mariano Andujar (Napoli), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres), Sergio Romero (Sampdoria)

Defenders: Milton Casco (Newell's), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Ezequiel Garay (Zenit), Nicolas Otamendi (Valencia), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Facundo Roncaglia (Genoa), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Angel Di Maria (Manchester United), Fernando Gago (Boca), Erik Lamela (Tottenham), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Javier Pastore (PSG), Roberto Pereyra (Juventus)

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Ezequiel Lavezzi (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Carlos Tevez (Juventus)