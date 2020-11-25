Diego Maradona: the football world reacts to the death of an icon

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, the Argentine Football Association has announced.

The Argentina World Cup winner and the national team’s former manager had been in hospital in Buenos Aires after surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain earlier this month.

The AFA said on Twitter: “The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts.”

Now, the football world is reacting to the passing of a global icon.

Hasta siempre, Diego.— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 25, 2020

Gary Lineker, who played in the England side that lost to Maradona's iconic quarter-final performance, tweeted: “Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died.

“By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time.

“After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego”

Asif Kapadia, who directed the 2019 film Maradona, tweeted: “Can’t quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process.

“He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest.”

Dr Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s personal physician, said the former player had shown signs of improvement after a successful operation three weeks ago.

Dr Luque said Maradona “laughed” and “grabbed my hand” just a day after he had the procedure.

Former clubs Barcelona, Boca Juniors and Napoli have both tweeted, mourning their legend.

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

Eternas gracias. Eterno Diego. pic.twitter.com/SZVNOJnZ1jNovember 25, 2020

Always in our hearts 💙Ciao, Diego pic.twitter.com/I2gTWqdtdBNovember 25, 2020

Other figures to have tweeted their respects to Diego Maradona include Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikANovember 25, 2020

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Diego Maradona, one of world football’s greatest and most iconic figures. He achieved greatness as a wonderful player with a genius and charisma of his own." pic.twitter.com/BYGWL2sNFZNovember 25, 2020

The UEFA Champions League pays tribute to Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/yQvmR1qTHbNovember 25, 2020

You have always given me emotions and smiles. Nothing will undo what you have done for all those who love football. Rest In Peace eternal legend.❤️🙏🏻 #Maradonahttps://t.co/wp3FoUVYZf pic.twitter.com/qvQv12qEcHNovember 25, 2020

The world of sport has lost one of the greatest. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona ⚽🇦🇷💙🙏🏾 #shocked #legend pic.twitter.com/LGg8hgmT6ONovember 25, 2020

Terrible to hear about the loss of a true football legend. 😞But legends NEVER die. 🙏🏼God give you peace.Ciao Diego #Maradona. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/N3Eb83EHgnNovember 25, 2020

Such sad news. A true legend of the sport. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/G0Mz4raHTjNovember 25, 2020

A highlight of my career being able to have met Maradona. A true great and another legend gone too soon. 🥲💔#Maradona #rip pic.twitter.com/Dvs8HqgfzeNovember 25, 2020

One of the greatest players of all time. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/SUIY3lGBnENovember 25, 2020

I’ll never forget watching Diego Maradona as an 8 yr old at the World Cup in Mexico. Never seen anything like it on that stage since. Sad news #Maradona pic.twitter.com/kBt9uItCtcNovember 25, 2020