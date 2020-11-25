Trending

Diego Maradona: the football world reacts to the death of an icon

Tributes are pouring in for the Argentina legend, who died of a heart attack ahead 60

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, the Argentine Football Association has announced.

The Argentina World Cup winner and the national team’s former manager had been in hospital in Buenos Aires after surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain earlier this month.

The AFA said on Twitter: “The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts.”

Now, the football world is reacting to the passing of a global icon. 

Gary Lineker, who played in the England side that lost to Maradona's iconic quarter-final performance, tweeted: “Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died.

“By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time.

“After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego”

Asif Kapadia, who directed the 2019 film Maradona, tweeted: “Can’t quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process.

“He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest.”

Dr Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s personal physician, said the former player had shown signs of improvement after a successful operation three weeks ago.

Dr Luque said Maradona “laughed” and “grabbed my hand” just a day after he had the procedure.

Former clubs Barcelona, Boca Juniors and Napoli have both tweeted, mourning their legend. 

Other figures to have tweeted their respects to Diego Maradona include Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.

