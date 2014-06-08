Argentina make Falklands banner statement

Before Saturday's friendly versus Slovenia, which they won 2-0, Argentina stood behind a banner declaring the disputed archipelago is Argentine and the political statement could lead to sanctions from FIFA.

The Falklands have been ruled by the United Kingdom since 1833 but due to their location in the southern Atlantic Ocean, Argentina maintain their claim on the islands.

Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, sparking the Falklands War, which was won by the British, while the election of President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in 2007 has seen the South American nation become more vocal about their claim.

In La Plata on Saturday, Argentina's national team lined up behind a banner that read 'Los Malvinas son Argentinas' - 'The Falklands are Argentine'.

England and Argentina could first meet at the semi-final stage of the upcoming FIFA World Cup and, while most believe the former may struggle to reach the last four, the banner would no doubt add some tension to the match if it occurred.

FIFA do not tolerate political influence in international football and are expected to penalise Argentina in some form.