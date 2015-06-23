Argentina replace injured Andujar with Marchesin

Agustin Marchesin has been drafted into Argentina's squad after goalkeeper Mariano Andujar was ruled out for the remainder of the Copa America, the Argentina Football Association (AFA) announced on Monday.

Andujar fractured his wrist in the warm-up ahead of Argentina's 1-0 win over Jamaica in their final Group B fixture on Saturday.

The Napoli keeper, who has not featured in Chile, will travel with Dr Donato Villani to be assessed in Buenos Aires.

Gerardo Martino, in the meantime, has called up Santos Laguna's Marchesin for the knockout stages, the 27-year-old set to deputise for Sergio Romero.

Marchesin made his international debut for Argentina against Spain in October.

Argentina face Colombia in the quarter-finals in Vina del Mar on Friday.