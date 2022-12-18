Argentina win World Cup 2022 on penalties after epic 3-3 draw vs France

Argentina have won their first World Cup since 1986 after surviving a late comeback from France and overcoming Les Bleus on penalties after an extraordinary period of extra time and an epic 3-3 draw after 120 minutes.

Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead from the penalty spot after 23 minutes of the opening period and Angel Di Maria extended their lead following a flowing team move later in the half.

Lionel Scaloni's side seemed to be cruising to the title against a flat France but the defending champions won a penalty of their own late on and Kylian Mbappe converted it to give them a lifeline.

And the Paris Saint-Germain forward volleyed home 90 seconds later in an extraordinary twist to send the final into extra time.

In it, Argentina regrouped and Messi scored his second of the night after more drama as the ball was cleared from behind the line by Dayor Upamecano but was already over.

But again, France came back as Mbappe fired home from another penalty following a handball in the area by Gonzalo Montiel.

And Argentina won out in the shootout to take home the trophy after what was possibly the most dramatic World Cup final in history.

In the shootout, Kingsley Coman saw his effort saved by Emi Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni dragged his kick wide, leaving Gonzalo Montiel to claim glory for Argentina with the winning shot to deliver a 4-2 win on penalties and a third World Cup for the Albiceleste in extraordinary circumstances.