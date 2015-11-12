Argentina's World Cup qualifier with Brazil postponed due to rain

Torrential rain has forced Argentina's World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil in Buenos Aires to be postponed.

The fierce South American rivals were scheduled to play on Thursday but a waterlogged pitch at the Estadio Monumental prevented that from happening.

After discussions between the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the qualifier will now be played at 9pm local time on Friday.

Argentina and Brazil have both made indifferent starts to their qualifying campaigns.

Gerado Martino's Argentina have only collected a point from their two matches so far, while Brazil have one win heading into the third round of fixtures.