Argentine fans stone own team's bus by mistake ahead of Copa Sudamericana game
Fans of Argentine club Tigre stoned their own team's bus on Thursday, believing it was the one carrying opponents Sao Paulo
Fans of Argentine side Club Atletico Tigre mistakenly stoned their own team's bus ahead of the Copa Sudamericana clash against Brazil's Sao Paulo on Thursday night.
The ill-feeling between the two sets of fans dates back to the 2012 Copa Sudamericana final between Tigre and Sao Paulo, which the Brazilian side won 2-0 in controversial circumstances after the second match was abandoned at half-time.
There was a large police presence for this latest match, with Sao Paulo 2-0 winners again, but Tigre midfielder Agustin Cardozo revealed an unfortunate incident before the game.
Cardozo uploaded a photo on Instagram showing a stone in his hands and a broken window in the background. "It's us," he wrote on the post, which was later deleted.
Some fans of Tigre had mistakenly stoned their own team's bus instead of Sao Paulo's and Argentine station TyC Sports later broadcast footage showing the damage to the vehicle.
In the 2012 Copa Sudamericana final second leg, Tigre players refused to go back out on the pitch for the second half, alleging threats from aggressive Sao Paulo fans and police brutality in their dressing room at the interval.
Sao Paulo were awarded the trophy after a 2-0 aggregate win.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
