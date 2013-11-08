Argentine pair pick up prizes for October

Former Espanyol boss Pochettino was rewarded with the award for guiding the Saints to fifth place in the Premier League table at the end of October.

His side picked up seven points from their three matches with wins against Swansea City and Fulham and a memorable draw away at champions Manchester United.

Fellow Argentine Aguero receives the award for the first time.

The 25-year-old has been in electric form this season, scoring four goals in three league matches during the month, including two at West Ham United.

