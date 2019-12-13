Armstrong in frame to return for Southampton against West Ham

Southampton should have midfielder Stuart Armstrong in contention for Saturday’s Premier League match against West Ham following a hamstring problem.

Winger Sofiane Boufal continues to recover from stubbing his big toe on the kitchen table at home, which has seen him restricted to substitute appearances.

Defender Yan Valery has been laid low following a viral infection, so will need more time to regain full fitness.

West Ham should have Aaron Cresswell fit for this weekend’s crucial clash at St Mary’s.

The left-back limped off during Monday’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, but returned to training ahead of the clash with the Saints.

Manuel Pellegrini will continue to be without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (hip), playmaker Manuel Lanzini (fractured collarbone) and midfielder Jack Wilshere (groin) for the trip to the south coast.

Provisional Southampton squad: McCarthy, Soares, Stephens, Bertrand, Bednarek, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Long, Ings, Gunn, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Romeu, Boufal, Adams, Obafemi

Provisional West Ham squad: Martin, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Anderson, Fornals, Antonio, Roberto, Zabaleta, Diop, Masuaku, Sanchez, Yarmolenko, Holland, Haller, Ajeti.