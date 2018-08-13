Arnaiz leaves Barcelona for Leganes in €5m deal
The youngster scored three Copa Del Rey goals in 2017-18, but Barcelona have sold Jose Arnaiz to Leganes.
Jose Arnaiz has left Barcelona for Leganes in a €5million deal, but the Catalan giants have retained a buyback option for the forward.
Arnaiz struck three goals in the Copa Del Rey last season with Ernesto Valverde's men going on to lift the trophy, thrashing Sevilla in the final.
But Arnaiz, 23, could not force his way into Valverde's plans on a regular basis and he featured just once in LaLiga in a five-minute cameo off the bench.
Leganes confirmed on Monday that Arnaiz has signed a five-year contract with the club, with a further €500k due in variables.
FICHAJE I El C.D. Leganés incorpora el talento de para las próximas cinco temporadas. Lucirá el dorsal 16. Será presentado el jueves a las 11.30h en la Instalación Deportiva Butarque August 13, 2018
