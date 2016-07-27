Arnautovic signs new Stoke deal

Marko Arnautovic has committed his future to Stoke City, signing a new four-year deal after being linked with a move away from the club.

The Austria international had been heavily connected with a move to Premier League rivals Everton, with Ronald Koeman reported to be ready to meet a release clause of £12.5million.

Arnautovic had just one year left on his deal at the bet365 Stadium, though manager Mark Hughes said last week that he was "very hopeful" of agreeing new terms with the forward.

And the club confirmed via Twitter that the former Werder Bremen forward has signed a four-year extension.

Arnautovic registered 12 goals and six assists in all competitions for Hughes' side last season.