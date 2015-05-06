Arnesen backs 'champion' Van Gaal for success at United

Louis van Gaal has the know-how to make Manchester United Premier League champions once again, according to Frank Arnesen.

Van Gaal moved to Old Trafford after guiding Netherlands to third place at the World Cup, with United looking to rebuild following a dismal season under David Moyes that saw them finish seventh.

Despite three consecutive defeats to Chelsea, Everton and West Brom, United are well placed to return to the top four and secure UEFA Champions League qualification, which former PSV, Tottenham and Chelsea sporting director Arnesen believes represents a successful campaign.

Van Gaal has previous experience of lifting league titles with Ajax, AZ, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and Arnesen says United's improvement over recent weeks is evidence of the Dutchman's plans coming to fruition.

"He's done very well," he told Perform at the Sporting Directors' Summit at the Etihad Stadium.

"It's always very, very difficult to come after [Alex] Ferguson. Moyes was so difficult, now Louis van Gaal is a builder and he makes players better.

"He believes in himself and the players believe in his ideas and you can see that if you compare with the first three months and the last three months, they've been so much better.

"They will continue next year I'm sure. He knows how to be champion.

"He's done it in Barcelona, Ajax, Bayern Munich so he knows how to be champion. He's a world-class coach, for sure."