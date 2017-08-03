Sanchez is going nowhere, says Wenger

Alexis Sanchez showed his apparent delight to be back in training with Arsenal as Arsene Wenger reiterated the Chile star will not be sold before the transfer window shuts.

Sanchez, whose contract at Emirates Stadium expires at the end of this season, has been extensively linked with a move away from north London – predominantly to either Premier League rivals Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

Wenger has maintained the 28-year-old forward will not be sold and was unmoved at a pre-match news conference for Sunday's Community Shield clash with Chelsea.

The Frenchman's words were arguably lent a little more legitimacy by Sanchez – who is reported to favour a reunion with Pep Guardiola at City - gleefully kissing the Arsenal badge on his training top during a session open to fans on Thursday.

Asked if he could give reporters any new information on the former Barcelona man, Wenger said: "Nothing. I will not give away anything on that.

"My decision is clear. He will stay and he will respect that. It's as simple as that.

"I think he will be here for this season and if we manage to do it for more seasons, we'll do it as well.

"We do not want to come out on that [negotiations over a new contract] because every negotiation or not negotiation has to be a little bit secret.

"The transparent society is very pushy but we have to resist a little bit, as much as we can.

"We know we have a duty to inform people but to talk about some things is not information anymore, it's suicide."

Full-back Kieran Gibbs and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are similarly out of contract at the conclusion of 2017-18 and Wenger also had no movement to report on the duo.

One man who is set to leave Arsenal is Lucas Perez, with the arrival of club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette contributing towards the former Deportivo La Coruna player being the odd man out in the Gunners' forward line.

Wenger added: "Yes, because we have a congestion of strikers. I don't like to lose him because he's a top quality striker but we have many strikers.

"At some stage, too much competition is not competition anymore. If he finds a satisfying solution, at least for a short time, we'll do it."