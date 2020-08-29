Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes sure Community Shield stays safe

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took no chances as he transported the Community Shield back to the Emirates Stadium.

The 31-year-old Gabon international, who dropped the FA Cup after scoring both goals in the Gunners’ 2-1 final victory over Chelsea earlier this month, ensured the club’s latest trophy did not suffer the same fate.

Aubameyang posted a video on his Instagram account showing the shield strapped safely into the seat next to him as it started its journey to its new home.

This guy 😂😂😂— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 29, 2020

The striker had earlier given his side a 12th-minute lead at Wembley, only to see it cancelled out by Takumi Minamino with 17 minutes remaining as the game ended 1-1.

It was Aubameyang who converted the decisive spot-kick after Rhian Brewster had rattled the crossbar to clinch a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory.