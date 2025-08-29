Newcastle United man pokes fun at Arsenal's injured Kai Havertz during Champions League discussion

Newcastle centre-back Dan Burn has risked the wrath of Arsenal's online supporters.

Burn, 33, featured in a social media video on Newcastle's official channels ahead of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League draw.

He and club captain Bruno Guimaraes were tasked with guessing each of the last 20 Champions League winners.

Dan Burn resumes Kai Havertz hostilities with playful jibe

Dan Burn on the receiving end of a Kai Havertz elbow (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the Brazilian correctly guessed the 2021 winners, Chelsea, Burn congratulated the Newcastle skipper before adding, sarcastically: "Kai Havertz, my guy."

Havertz was the winning goalscorer as Chelsea defeated Manchester City in the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final.

Dan Burn clashes with Kai Havertz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burn shot a look to somebody off-camera while laughter could be heard in the background as Burn referenced an altercation between the pair after a Newcastle-Chelsea fixture a few seasons ago. During the 2021-22 season, Havertz escaped a red card after elbowing the Newcastle defender in the head and tensions were reignited months later at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.

In the final stages of Newcastle's 1-0 win over the Blues in November 2022, both sets of players became involved in a brawl which featured Burn and Havertz squaring up to each other.

Havertz has since joined London rivals Arsenal, for whom he has impressed, but will spend the start of this season sidelined after scheduled surgery on a knee injury.

The German is not expected to be out of action for too long, but according to The Athletic, surgery has been decided as the best course of action. In his absence, summer signing Viktor Gyokeres will start in attack for the Gunners.

Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Newcastle United, 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal visit St. James' Park at the end of September where Burn and Havertz may have the opportunity to resume their hostilities.

Failing that, the two sides meet at the Emirates' Stadium at the end of April next year.