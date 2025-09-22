Gianluigi Donnarumma wins Yashin Trophy 2025
The Ballon d'Or awards are ongoing with the Yashin Trophy 2025 for best goalkeeper going to Gianluigi Donnarumma
The 2025 Yashin Trophy has been awarded to Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The Italian is in the running for the Ballon d'Or vote in his own right but following a stunning Treble-winning campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, he has been awarded with the Yashin Trophy, which is given to the best goalkeeper in the world.
Donnarumma capped off his summer with a move to Manchester City, yesterday starring for the Sky Blues with a dominant performance in goal in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
Gianluigi Donnarumma breaks the Ballon d'Or stronghold held by Emiliano Martinez with his Yashin Trophy 2025 win
Following his heroics at the 2022 World Cup, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez picked up the Yashin Trophy twice in a row.
Prior to that, Thibaut Courtois was given the gong in 2022, while in 2021, Donnarumma won his first trophy, having lifted Euro 2020 with Italy that year.
Donnarumma is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now following an excellent 12 months – but his longevity is also clear, as he is ranked at no.18 FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers of the 2010s.
The 26-year-old left PSG in the summer, however, with manager Luis Enrique looking to move in a new direction with his goalkeepers.
Lucas Chevallier came in between the sticks for the European champions, with Donnarumma leaving for City.
The Italian is only the second footballer to have won the Yashin Trophy twice.
