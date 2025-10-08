Arsenal have completed 'secret' deal without it leaking: report

Arsenal have completed yet another 'secret' deal that has slipped under the radar.

The Gunners have recently seen contract extensions for the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, further proving their plans to remain competitive at the top level for years to come.

Add that to deals for up-and-coming youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal's prime and proper planning seems to be allowing Mikel Arteta the best chances of success again this season.

Arsenal complete yet another brilliant piece of business

Mikel Arteta in Arsenal training (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the ultimate aim of winning the Premier League, Arsenal also went well to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League last term, proving their might at the very top of European football.

Keeping their squad happy remains the ultimate aim, with another one of Arteta's regulars having now reportedly been offered fresh terms to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is bidding for silverware this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by BBC Sport, goalkeeper David Raya has signed fresh terms with the Gunners, with the Spaniard said to have been rewarded with an increase in his wages.

The former Brentford goalkeeper earned an estimated £100,000-a-week prior to signing his new deal, with it thought that figure has now increased, although by exactly how much is unknown.

His expiry has also remained at 2028, but the Spaniard has been rewarded for his stellar performances in the Premier League and beyond by sporting director Andrea Berta over the last few years.

Raya won the Premier League's Golden Gloves award in the 2023/24 campaign and retained the accolade last season – sharing the trophy with Nottingham Forest keeper Mats Sels.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is one of the Premier League's best (Image credit: Getty Images)

Additionally, the report also adds how Arsenal have opened talks with both Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka about extending their respective stays at the Emirates Stadium.

In FourFourTwo's view, Berta continues to draw praise for his ability to negotiate new terms with key members of Arsenal's squad, and doing so allows Arteta, as mentioned, the best chance at delivering future success for the Gunners in the years to come.