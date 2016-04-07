Arsenal in contract talks with Iwobi

Arsenal are in talks to extend the contract of attacker Alex Iwobi, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The 19-year-old made his debut last October and has gone on to make 15 appearances in all competitions as well as breaking into the Nigeria squad at international level.

Iwobi has scored in Arsenal's last two matches against Everton and Watford and Wenger is keen to agree fresh terms with the youngster, even though a long-term contract was signed as recently as October.

"We are discussing it [a new contract] at the moment to extend him," Wenger said ahead of Arsenal's match at West Ham on Saturday.

"I think that he is a real Arsenal person, he has been here since he was eight. He has three years left at the end of the season, but of course we want to keep him here for longer.

"There have been lots of positives in the last few months, he has quickly emerged and become a player with a good impact."