Bukayo Saka to become Arsenal's biggest earner with new offer: report
Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka is to be rewarded with a huge deal to reflect his importance
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is in line to become the club's best-paid player.
The England international returned to action against Fulham recently after a lengthy lay-off with a hamstring injury to a raptuous reception from the Emirates Stadium and has played in both Arsenal games since.
With time ticking on his current contract, however, the club are keen to tie him down – and are pulling out all the stops to ensure that he remains in N5.
New Bukayo Saka salary will break Arsenal record
Saka has been at Arsenal since the age of six years old, and since breaking into Unai Emery's team in 2018, has established himself as one of the best players in the world, with FourFourTwo ranking him at no.3 in our list of the best right wingers in the world right now.
Saka last signed a long-term deal back in 2023, but has recently gone on record to say, he “wants to win wearing this badge”, with manager Mikel Arteta noting via the BBC that his no.7 is “very committed to the club [and] obviously has very deep roots connected to this football club”.
TBR Football's chief correspondent and transfer expert Graeme Bailey has reported that Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta would like to tie Saka's new deal up before the summer – and that an offer of £300,000-a-week will be tabled.
According to Capology, Kai Havertz is currently the club's highest earner with a weekly wage of £280,000, with Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard close behind.
Saka currently picks up £195,000 a week, with his new salary to push him towards the club's upper echelons – somewhere close to the £350,000-a-week extension that former Gunners record signing Mesut Ozil reportedly penned in 2018.
FourFourTwo understands that William Saliba is also a priority for the Gunners to extend, with the centre-back likely to be offered a similar wage.
There is no indication even that Saka could possibly leave Arsenal this summer or next, with no desire from his side for another challenge.
The 23-year-old is worth €150 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel to Real Madrid this week as Champions League action resumes with the second leg of the quarter-finals.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.