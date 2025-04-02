New Arsenal director Andrea Berta in talks with Nico Williams' agent: report

Arsenal have begun talks with Nico Williams' agent, as new sporting director Andrea Berta sets about planning for the summer transfer window.

Berta was confirmed by the Gunners during the international break and is said to be be parallel on the structure of the club to manager Mikel Arteta in leading the club's recruitment.

It's widely believed that Arsenal are looking to strengthen in attack this summer, with former Atletico Madrid man Berta flexing his La Liga connections to negotiate a move for the Athletic Club winger.

Andrea Berta was confirmed by Arsenal over the international break (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, Williams first caught the attention of English audiences at Euro 2024, where he was victorious with the Spanish national side.

But this interest in Williams isn't new, with Arteta a huge fan of the Pamplonan – and Spanish outlet Sport having claimed last year that the Gunners gaffer regards Williams as “the chosen one”, when it comes to wide attacking targets.

Mikel Arteta has long been a fan of Williams (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Foot Mercato have claimed that Berta has met with the 22-year-old's entourage to ascertain the numbers over a summer move, with the meeting described by Sport Witness as “simply an opportunity to discuss the player and a potential future together”.

Williams is believed to have a release clause of around €58 million, which should be feasible enough for Arsenal to trigger – but according to player salary site, Capology, earns a base weekly wage of €200,000.

FourFourTwo understands that this is the main concern of any deal going ahead.

Should the Athletic Club graduate sign for the Gunners, he would likely become one of the club's top earners and with talks in the coming weeks and months expected over contract extensions for the likes of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, committing such an outlay is a risk.

Nico Williams is regarded as one of the best wingers in Europe right now (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Williams is unproven in the Premier League and such a big investment has been uncommon for Arteta when it comes to talent from overseas.

It therefore remains more likely that if Arsenal are looking for an attacker to improve the side in transition and challenge Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank, that Berta looks to Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth.

The Athletic claims that the Cherries talisman doesn't have a release clause and with Semenyo apparently an Arsenal fan, there may be an easier deal to be done for a player who certainly rivals Williams for talent, and has Premier League experience – though team-mate Dean Huijsen having a £50m release clause complicates Bournemouth's stance.

Williams is worth €70m, as per Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Everton this weekend, when Premier League action returns.